YOUR HEALTH: A genetic test for childhood cancers

It may take a village to raise a child, but in one little girl's case it took the right team of doctors

LOS ANGELES — It's called OncoKids and it's the first cancer panel designed specifically for children's cancers.

Doctors say they can better detect genetic alterations for pediatric cancers including leukemias, solid tumors, sarcomas and brain tumors.

It's proven to be a life-saver for four-year-old Michelle Lowry.

What her parents thought was a tiny bug bite on Michelle's neck turned out to be a tumor.

"It's just pure terror and fear and the unknown," said her father Joe Lowery.

After a battery of tests, doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles diagnosed Michelle with a soft tissue sarcoma.

"It was all the way almost around her neck," said mother Christina

Because of the location, surgery and radiation were ruled out.

Doctors used a new precise cancer panel called OncoKids to read Michelle's DNA and RNA.

The panel revealed Michelle would be a perfect candidate for a targeted new drug, larotrectinib.

Doctors worked fast to get Michelle in a new clinical trial.

"She was getting worse by the moment," said Christina.

An investigational pharmacist raced in to prepare the twice daily doses.

And within 24 hours of her first dose, Michelle's tumor had shrunk.

"She went from being in really extreme situation to out of the ICU and off the floor and home in a couple of days," said Children's Hospital investigational pharmacist Jaclyn Biegel.

Two months later, her tumor had shrunk by 60 percent.

Two years later, the tumor is undetectable.

"We look at her and we think we're lucky, we're blessed," said Joe Lowery.

The OncoKids test helps determine prognosis and potentially identify therapies for the patient.

It is more comprehensive than the previous adult-focused panel, including content using these DNA and RNA targets for pediatric cancer which develops differently from adult cancers.

"In children the tumors can arise in different parts of the body and they're diagnosed based on what the cells look like and what the genetic alterations are," explained Biegel.

"That's true in adults as well, but the primary diagnosis for adults are based on the anatomic location - so breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer."

"Children don't typically get those cancers."