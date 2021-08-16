YOUR HEALTH: Saving a child with a rare birth defect

A first-of-its kind complicated surgery saves the life of a boy born with half of his brain outside his skull

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Exencephaly is a rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull, exposing the tissue to amniotic fluid in the womb.

The condition has been universally fatal.

Until now.

Neurosurgeons developed a procedure that allowed a newborn identified with the condition during his mom's pregnancy to survive after birth and continue to thrive.

His name is Lucas Santa Marie and he's now two years old.

An adorable little brother to his three big sisters and by all accounts, a medical miracle.

"We were gambling for when we decided to give birth to him, just a few minutes to hold him," his mother Maria recalls.

"Now we've already got two years."

Maria's doctors induced her at 35 weeks.

Lucas came into the world at six and a half pounds and 19 inches long, breathing on his own.

A team of doctors developed a first-of-its-kind, six hour surgery that drained extra fluid in his brain, removed dying brain tissue, and provided his healthy brain with protection by using skin that had developed at the base of his skull.

"We provided him with a scalp and what happens is the layerings of the brain actually formed bone," said Dr. Timothy Vogel, chief of pediatric neurosurgery at North Jersey Brain and Spine Center.

Dr. Vogel's team preserved the spinal fluid cavity so that the brain would be protected once they were done, and prevent any infection from setting in.

The dura, which is the brain's outermost membrane, has the ability to form bones in children under the age of 18 months.

Since the operation, Dr. Vogel said bone is starting to form a protective layer around the brain, and that the scalp has grown over it, complete with hair.

"He was able to form bone around a good portion of his skull," said Dr. Fogel.

And Maria says you can't see that surgery today.

"They were able to close it up, covered by his own hair, his own skin."

The family knew that Lucas could die at any time, but he proved everyone wrong and left the NIC-U after one week.

"We always say God has a plan for everyone and I guess he had something bigger for Lucas and for us," said his father A.J.

Future surgeries will include taking the bone currently growing and shaping it around other areas that are lacking, which makes the timing tricky.

"When we look at the future, it's a little scary to realize that maybe medically, he might not do much more," said Maria.

"But then I always remember that medically he's not supposed to be here."