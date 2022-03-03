YOUR HEALTH: A sarcoma survivor who shouldn't be here today

The complex treatment and surgery that saved one woman's life and left her cancer-free.

MOLINE, Ill. — Weeks after a young New Jersey woman had COVID-19, she was still experiencing strange symptoms and assumed they were related to the virus.

They weren't, and she didn't get better.

"I started jogging around the block because, you know, at that time we were all staying inside," Zulema Rubio said. "But I couldn't get down the block without being really out of breath."

When her face ballooned and her chest veins began to pop, doctors diagnosed Rubio with an intimal sarcoma, a very rare tumor that started in the lining of a major vein leading to the heart.

"Unless you can have the tumor surgically removed, you cannot cure it," said Dr. Andrew Pecora, an oncologist at Hackensack University Medical Center. "And it's 100% fatality rate if you can't remove it surgically."

For Rubio, time was running out. Standard chemotherapy wouldn't shrink the tumor fast enough. Doctors used genomic sequencing to find drugs that might work.

"(Dr. Pecora) said that there's gonna be times where it's gonna be really hard and you're gonna wanna give up," Rubio said. "And he said, 'We're still gonna do it.'"

Four days of round-the-clock chemo followed by weeks of radiation and immunotherapy finally shrunk the tumor so surgery was possible. It was a complex, 14-hour procedure.

"They actually were able to stop her heart, open up her heart in this vein, bypass the blood from the whole upper part of the body to allow them to peel this thing off from the inside of her vein and from inside her heart," Pecora said. "And then close that all back up again, perfectly so that it worked."

Rubio is now cancer-free.

"This is a medical miracle and I'm not, you know, I'm a clinician, I'm a scientist. I don't use words lightly," Pecora said. "I've been doing this for 30 years. This is a true medical miracle."

Advances in sarcoma treatment

Researchers have recently discovered new drugs and therapeutic treatments that may provide more options for Ewing's sarcoma patients, a rare cancer that can occur in the bones or soft tissues.

Only about 30% of patients with Ewing's sarcoma are over age 20 and in these cases the disease tends to be more difficult to treat.

In an ongoing clinical trial including adult and pediatric patients with metastatic, relapsed or refractory Ewing's sarcoma, the standard chemotherapy drug vincristine was administered in combination with TK216, a novel inhibitor of ETS proteins.

Almost half of the patients treated with TK216 experienced clinical benefits by either complete response or stable disease.

Two patients are currently in complete remission with no evidence of recurrence for over one and two years.

Further research needs to be done between new drugs and the specific properties of a given patient's cancer before treatment begins to determine which patients are likely to respond to a therapy and which will not.