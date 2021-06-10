YOUR HEALTH: Safely treating aneurysms

Scientists are testing a new device that allows them to build a system inside a patient's body to treat them

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It's a risky business.

Removing aortic aneurysms can create even more dangers for a patient.

But just diagnosing them is trouble enough.

People with aortic aneurysms may have no symptoms.

"The problem with the bulging of the aorta is it doesn't have pain fibers," said vascular surgeon Dr. Shahib Toursavadkohi.

"So, people don't know that they already have aneurysm, and they don't know that they are, their life is in danger. So, it's really a silent assassin," he said.

Aortic aneurysms are often caused by hardened arteries and can develop slowly over time.

The danger is the balloon-like bulge in the aorta can suddenly burst.

Now, researchers are testing a device to fix some aneurysms, from inside the body, without requiring open surgery.

The new repair system is called a thoracoabdominal branch endoprosthesis, or TAMBE.

During the TAMBE procedure surgeons enter the body through a small incision in the groin, and with a catheter, snake small parts of the device inside.

"It's like you're assembling a Lego house inside the body without opening the body," said Dr. Shahib Toursavadkohi.

When the pieces are assembled, they prop open the weakened arteries and the bulge deflates.

"It's like you're taking air out of a balloon that is under tension, and then balloon becomes soft and it collapses," he added.

It's designed for patients with aneurysms that extend from the chest to the abdomen.

Risk of ruptures

For aneurysms that are small and slow growing, the risk remains low for rupture.

However, for larger aneurysms, the risk becomes much higher.

It's like when you first begin blowing up a balloon.

The more you expand the balloon, the easier it becomes to make it larger.

But, if you blow it up just a little too much, the wall becomes too thin, and it will eventually pop.

Other risk factors that make rupture more likely include atherosclerosis, or the buildup of plaque on the artery walls.

New research to slow the growth

A team at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine is studying the cause behind thoracic aortic aneurysms in hopes of leading to a new treatment.

"We hope this research program will contribute to providing new medical options so that watching, and waiting won't be the only option," said Alan Daugherty, director of the Saha Cardiovascular Research Center and Saha Aortic Center.

"This grant gives us an opportunity to find pathways for a drug therapy to stop the aneurysm from growing so patients can avoid surgical intervention."

The key may be in a material called extracellular matrix, which binds aortic tissue together.

"The extracellular matrix is what degrades to weaken the tissue in an aneurysm, and researchers currently have little understanding about what makes that happen," said Daugherty.

