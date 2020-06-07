YOUR HEALTH: The tiny robot that finds the source of seizures in your brain

It was a race against time to stop a young girl's destructive seizures

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Around 500,000 children in the United States have epileptic seizures.

The effects can be devastating, especially when medicine can't help.

Seven year old Molly Britt is a case study in new technology that lets doctors find the source of a seizure without breaking open the skull.

Molly was born with tuberous sclerosis.

"It's a rare genetic disorder where benign tubers can be found throughout the major organs of the body," explained her mother, Bridget.

And it has a big impact.

"All they do is disrupt some of the normal networks of the brain," said Dr. Gerald Grant, chief of Pediatric neurosurgery at Stanford Children's Hospital.

Molly's parents knew something was wrong early on.

"I think at about two or three months old, we started noticing Molly making some strange movements," said her father Jeremy.

"She started developing what we learned were seizures," added her mother.

And her condition was one that was hard to diagnose.

"It becomes challenging to figure out which tuber is the one that is causing the seizures," explained Dr. Grant.

Without opening up Molly's skull or shaving her entire head, doctors made one-millimeter holes in her scalp.

They used something called Rosa.

"Rosa is a robotic tool that allows us to precisely and more efficiently target deep areas of the brain," said Dr. Grant.

Surgeons opened up the bone to get into her brain and place large electrodes on the surface to try to figure out where the seizures were coming from.

And the picture is in 3-D.

'We apply Rosa because of the ability to hit multiple targets and put in maybe 16 to 30 electrodes in the brain to uncover the place in the brain where the epilepsy is starting from," said Dr. Grant.

"So, we can look at where the epilepsy begins and how the current and the electricity travels from one point to the next point at the beginning of the seizure."

Doctors were able to quickly pinpoint the source of the seizures for surgery later.

"Then they reopen and then go back and actually extract that portion of the brain tissue," said Jeremy Britt.

"Within a matter of weeks, we were seeing huge changes."

Her mother says the difference was noticed right away.

"It has been just miraculous."

It takes doctors approximately a week to gather the data they need from the electrodes. After that, the patient can return home.