YOUR HEALTH: Reducing the risk of catheters

Researchers think a coating of nitric oxide could prevent a lot of problems

ORLANDO, Fla. — Each year American patients receive five million central venous catheters that go straight into the blood vein.

And more than 30 million urinary catheters are used each year.

"They also have really high rates of these infection and clotting issues," said University of Central Florida assistant professor Elizabeth Brisbois.

In the United States, there are about 80,000 catheter-related bloodstream infections each year.

"The infection can also travel inside the body of the patient and cause other diseases," explained graduate student Majyot Kaur Chug.

"Most of the medical devices that are on the market only deal with one of these problems at a time," asid Brisbois.

But not both.

That is why researchers at the University of Central Florida are developing a coating material for catheters that can reduce the risk of infections and blood clots.

One of the key components is nitric oxide, a compound that is already present in the body.

"Our immune system also produces nitric oxide to kill bacteria," said Brisbois.

"If they mimic the nitric oxide production that our body does, then we can also kill bacteria that might be growing on our catheters."

The nitric oxide can prevent blood clots from forming on the catheter as well.

"It's important for the catheter to mimic what is already there in our body," added Chug.

For the most part catheters are safe...

The odds of acquiring a bacterium while a catheter remains in is three to seven percent each day.

"The ultimate goal of this project is to develop new intravascular catheter materials that can simultaneously prevent clotting and eradicate microbial infections," said Brisbois.

The team says this nitric oxide coating material can eventually also be applied to other medical devices, such as bypass or dialysis machines, devices that have a lot of clotting problems.

"If these materials are successful, they could also have significant benefits for other blood-contacting devices beyond catheters, such as complex extracorporeal life support, hemodialysis, vascular grafts and more," said Brisbois.