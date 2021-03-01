YOUR HEALTH: Reducing a health challenge when dealing with cancer

A new device that detects lymphedema before a patient recognizes the symptoms

LEWISBURG, Pa. — One in five breast cancer patients develops lymphedema, a build up of fluid in the arms after doctors remove lymph nodes during cancer surgery.

If not detected and treated early, lymphedema can become a life-long struggle.

Over the past two years, Kathy Lahr has been through a challenging health journey, with her husband Bernie by her side.

Kathy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.

"I never felt a lump," she remembered.

"I had no discomfort. I was very small."

Kathy had a double mastectomy and later chemo for ovarian cancer.

Se stayed positive and powered through treatment.

"I never cried from first diagnosis until the end of chemo, I didn't cry. But I came very close the day they told me I had lymphedema."

Lymphedema is a painful buildup of fluid in limbs caused by damage to the lymph nodes.

Fortunately, Kathy's doctor caught the condition very early using a new device called the SOZO.

"I guess, a good way to describe it would be like an EKG of your arms, which gives an indirect measurement of how much fluid is in the extremity," said Evangelical Community Hospital breast surgeon Dr. John Turner.

Patients, like Kathy, take off their shoes and socks, step barefoot onto the device, and grab two handles.

Patients can't feel it, but medical therapists will look for a change in what's called an L-Dex score, a measure of fluid under the skin.

If the measurement goes up, patients start treatment early, wearing a compression sleeve, like this one.

There is SOZO treatment available in Davenport, Clinton, and Rockford.

Kathy wore a compression sleeve for a month.

That early intervention meant no visible swelling.

doctor turner says research suggests that 97 percent of patients who wear the compression sleeves for a month before the condition is noticeable can avoid chronic lymphedema.

Other lymphedemia treatments

Until recently, there have been few treatment options beyond compression and manual lymph drainage (MLD) guided by certified lymphedema therapists.

Early promise of antagonizing the inflammatory cascade of lymphedema with leukotriene B4 with bestatin did not demonstrate significant clinical reductions in symptoms.

A small trial demonstrated reduced skin thickness in patients who received ketoprofen, but its use is limited by a black box warning of increased cardiovascular events with long-term use.

Although there are no randomized clinical trials, small observational studies have shown MLD to be beneficial at reducing lymphedema-associated swelling, particularly in combination with compression therapy.

Direct excisional procedures have largely been replaced with power-assisted liposuction.

In a prospective study in 116 women with breast cancer-related lymphedema who underwent liposuction, 15-year follow-up showed promising results with all women having complete resolution of their lymphedema without recurrence.