YOUR HEALTH: Radiation designed for you

Researchers are studying solid tumors at the molecular level to determine ways to make cancer treatment more effective

PITTSBURGH — As many as half to two-thirds of all cancer patients are prescribed radiation therapy, treatment that is targeted to kill any cancer cells left behind after surgery.

Now researchers are trying to identify ways to personalize radiation, improving a patient's quality of life.

"One of the problems with radiation is it has side effects," explained Dr. Heath Skinner, a radiation oncologist with the University of Pittsburgh Hillman Cancer Center.

"It has toxicities and those toxicities last lifelong."

Dr. Skinner and his colleagues are researching ways to improve a patient's response to radiation and ultimately decrease exposure to radiation.

For starters, they've identified two proteins in solid tumors called HAT that might make cancer resistant to treatment.

The researchers are also testing drugs that are currently in development to block those proteins.

"If you combine that with radiation in the mutated tumors, you have these dramatic responses, some of the best responses I've ever seen in animal models," he said.

The researchers have also examined the mutations and radiation resistance in human cells, bringing them one step closer to personalized radiation.

"If we can combine an agent, a targeted agent with radiation to make radiation work so much better on the cancer cells, maybe we can pull back the radiation dose, make it less toxic while still having really good effectiveness and making cancer go away and not come back," said Dr. Skinner.

The researchers focused on head and neck tumors but say the approach could work with other solid tumors, like those in the lung.

Dr. Skinner says he anticipates human clinical trials to identify the mutations in a year or so.

New technology for some cancers

Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy is a new approach that is being applied to some types of cancer.

This treatment is different from traditional approaches because it uses highly focused radiation concentrated on small tumors and only low doses to surrounding tissues.

This is done in an effort to use fewer treatments and make them more biologically effective.

Since the treatment has to be so detailed and direct, a four-dimensional CT scan is required before the treatment to map out the exact positioning of the cancer cells or tumor.