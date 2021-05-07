YOUR HEALTH: Putting your brain in hibernation

A new drug is showing promising results in helping patients recover from stroke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When it comes to a stroke, time is critical.

The sooner patients get treatment, the more likely they'll have a better recovery.

The gold standard for stroke treatment is tPA but it can only be given up to three hours after symptoms begin.

Now, doctors are looking at a new drug that puts the brain into hibernation to keep brain cells alive.

29-year old Victoria Bernard thinks she got that drug.

She has a lot to be grateful for.

"I'm just one of those lucky few

Two years ago, Victoria suffered a stoke.

"I had full left-side paralysis and numbness. I could not speak."

Victoria was rushed to the hospital.

Instead, Victoria was placed in a trial for a new neuroprotective drug called nerinetide.

"So, most patients, unfortunately, are not eligible for tPA," explained Dr. Eric Sauvageau, neurosurgeon at Baptist Health of Northeast Florida.

In fact, only about 30 percent of patients presenting with a stoke arrive at a hospital within three hours to receive tPA.

Of the patients who arrive in time, only 40 to 50 percent are medically eligible, but this neuroprotective drug can...

"Keep those cells that are not getting oxygen, that are not getting blood in the brain to be in hibernation, to be able to kind of stay still and not die in the process," Dr. Sauvageau explained.

To prevent further damage until stroke treatment can be issued. Victoria doesn't know for sure whether she got the drug or a placebo, but she believes she got the drug.

"I was fine in days not weeks."

Victoria says her doctor considers her complete recovery amazing.

"He told me 'if you came into my office and you told me you had had a stroke, I wouldn't believe you'."

Standard recovery from a stroke may take years.

According to the National Stroke Association:

About 10% of stoke patients recover completely

25% recover with minor impairments

40% experience moderate to severe impairments

The patients who benefited the most were those who got nerinetide and not TPA.

There was no difference in outcomes for the patients that got nerinetide and TPA versus the placebo group.

Another Breakthrough in Stroke Science

The body naturally responds to an injury anywhere in the body by initiating an inflammatory reaction.

However, the inflammation can sometimes cause even more damage.

"We're trying to understand how we can harness the immune system's knowledge about how to repair tissues after they've been injured," said Dr. Lauren Sansing, Yale School of Medicine's Chief of the Division of Stroke and Vascular Neurology.

Her team is working to understand the biological signals guiding the immune response to stroke.

That knowledge can direct the development of targeted therapeutics for the treatment of stroke that minimize early injury and enhance recovery.

"We want to be able to lead research efforts that change the lives of patients around the world," said Dr. Sansing.