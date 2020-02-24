YOUR HEALTH: Protecting your lids

A new device that looks like ski goggles is helping patients who get eye-lid surgery heal more quickly.

TAMPA, Fla. — Eyelid surgery is one of the most common types of plastic surgery, but downtime is often a major concern for patients.

Now a new device is showing promising signs to help speed up recovery by decreasing swelling and bruising.

It made a difference for 73-old Marsha Hoke who had her lower eyelids done by Dr. William Mack, one of the first surgeons in the country to test the Lid-Lift goggles.

After surgery, she used the goggles, which cause light compression around the eyes.

"By applying pressure it's helping with the leakage from the capillaries after surgery, which in turn will decrease the bruising and swelling," explained Dr. Mack, an oculoplastic surgeon with the Mack Cosmetic Center in Florida.

"I mean you can't see a thing," said Marsha. "It's blackout blind."

Patients wear the goggles for three days, for 80% of the day and all night.

Early testing showed a three-to-five-fold reduction in swelling and bruising, compared to using ice.

An added benefit of wearing the goggles at night is that they provide protection to they eyelids if a patient tries to roll over onto their face.

Marsha was ecstatic.

"One week after, he did a double take and he goes, 'You look like you're a month out!'"

Dr. Mack says another benefit, especially for male patients, is improved compliance.

"It sounds nice to tell your patients to do ice for the first couple of days, a lot of times patients won't follow directions."

AN UPDATE: After initial testing: eyehole cut outs that can be removed during the day so patients don't always have to be in the dark.

Dr. Mack says it allows patients to heal faster and often will need less down time at home.

The Lift goggles also apply pressure to the surrounding eye area to collapse capillary beds, a reliable way to stop bruising and swelling.

The foam technology also cools the skin for a more comfortable recovery.