YOUR HEALTH: Artificial limbs that let you "feel"

Doctors are now able to rewire a prosthetic that brings feeling back to your artificial hand

BOULDER, Colo. — There are nearly two million people in the United States who are living with the loss of a limb.

The causes vary: from vascular disease to cancer and trauma.

It's estimated half of all amputees with powered prosthesis don't use them.

They don't like how they feel or that they cannot feel.

Now the first amputees are experiencing the sense of touch.

"My granddaughters, they grab ahold of my hand. If I'm not watching close enough, I squeeze a little tight and they're like 'Ow, let go!', because without sensation you can't tell," said Keith Vonderhuevel who has an artificial right hand.

There are 185,000 amputations done in the U.S. each year and Black Americans are up to four times more likely to have an amputation than white Americans.

"I have to visually look at whatever I'm picking up, watch that I don't over-squeeze," said Igor Spetic, another amputee.

Both Spetic and Vonderhuevel both lost their right hands in work accidents, both struggled with prosthetics.

But now, they are on the cutting edge of technology.

A team from CU-Boulder, Case Western Reserve, and the Cleveland VA Medical Center are working together to give amputees prosthetics that can feel.

"The perception of touch actually occurs in the brain, not in the hand itself. So, losing the limb is really just losing the switch that turns that sensation on or off," explained Dustin Tyler, a biomedical engineer at Case Western Reserve.

"After amputation, the wires are still there," added University of Colorado engineer Jacob Segil.

Pressure sensors on the prosthetic hand send signals to a portable stimulator, which then sends electrical impulses into electrodes implanted into nerves in the upper arm.

Those nerve bundles send signals to the brain, tricking it into thinking that it can feel fingers, even if there are no fingers to feel.

"We're tapping into that wire before it gets to the brain, and then the brain can't tell whether it's coming from the finger or from our artificial system," said Tyler.

"Grabbing eggs and not smashing them may seem little to some people, but it's big things to others," said Vonderhuevel.

An unexpected effect, it relieved Igor's phantom pain, giving him and Keith a chance to feel good about their futures once again.

"With sensation on, I grabbed her with both hands and picked her up and could actually feel that I was holding her and not squeezing too tight," said Vonderhuevel.

"And she gave me a big hug and that one just gets to me."

Nearly half of the individuals who have an amputation due to vascular disease will die within 5 years. This is higher than the five year mortality rates for breast cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer.

Dr. Segil started a company called Point Designs that focuses on prosthetic fingers.

He hopes to create artificial limbs and fingers that function and feel like real body parts.