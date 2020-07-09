YOUR HEALTH: Pregnant women and the COVID risk

Researchers are looking for treatments that don't put mother or child at risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New data from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control reports that pregnant women are at an increased risk of suffering severe COVID-19 illness.

"The virus enters via a receptor known as ACE2. And pregnant women, it's been shown that their lungs actually contain an abundance compared to a normal person," explained Anup Challa, a lead researcher at Vanderbilt University's program called MADRE, Modeling Adverse Drug Reactions in Embryos.

The work is important because the treatments are risky.

"We don't have any existing standard of care for pregnant women with COVID-19," said Challa.

"We don't have a drug we can give them. We don't have clinical trials that we can enroll them in."

There's a concern that any medicine prescribed to the mother could harm the baby.

20% of pregnant women with COVID delivered prematurely compared to the national average of 10% before the COVID pandemic started.

But by using electronic health records, these researchers are simulating trials for pregnant women to find the best course of treatment without having to deliver.

"We can use high-powered statistics, tools like machine learning to look at cases in which pregnant women have been exposed to drugs either similar to the experimental therapeutics," Challa said.

It's a method that's been successfully used for other medical conditions.

"Nifedipine, which was already believe to be safe for use in managing high blood pressure in pregnancy, may also be useful in the context of diabetes in pregnancy," said Dr. David Aronoff, director of Vanderbilt University's Infectious Disease department.

Provided enough data, investigators can design and conduct 'trials' that simulate not only a real trial's treatment strategies, drug vs. no drug, and outcomes, but also eligibility criteria and random assignment to treatment at baseline.

According to the study such trials are arguably "the only ethical way to gather human drug exposure data for pregnant people on a significant scale and across all classes of drugs".

Pregnant women are five times more likely to be hospitalized if they contract COVID-19.

At some hospitals, the drug remdesivir has been used to treat pregnant patients with COVID.