YOUR HEALTH: Replacing part of the knee, not all of it

Partial knee replacements may make more sense for more patients

CHICAGO — Doctors at Rush Medical Center say it may make more sense for some patients to get partial knee replacements, rather than replacing the entire knee.

More than 790,000 knee replacements are performed each year in the United States.

For patients, it's one way to eliminate the severe pain and stiffness caused by injury or years of arthritis.

But doctors at Rush Medical Center's Midwest Orthopedics can now remove just a portion of the knee and still offer patients relief.

"Partial knee replacement is something that not everyone's exposed to," explained Dr. Tad Gerlinger, joint replacement surgeon at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush.

"It's replacing just a portion of the knee."

Knees are made up of three main compartments, the medial, lateral, and the patella femoral joint, that hides behind the knee cap.

"And all three of those can be replaced individually versus a total knee replaces all three at once," said Dr. Gerlinger.

The partial knee replacement procedure gives the option to only remove one of the three compartments of the knee.

This allows for the ACL to remain intact and greatly improve the patient's quality of life.

The patella, or the kneecap, is never touched in a partial knee replacement surgery and one of the requirements for the surgery is that the patella is intact.

One man's story

Jonathan Stevens live on a northern Indiana farm with his family.

"We've never had a farm before, so we're kind of figuring it out as we go."

Everything changed when Jonathan started feeling severe pain in his knee.

"It was like someone had a hot ice pick and they were shoving it right into my knee and it stayed there."

Doctors told him he would need a knee replacement.

"And unfortunately, you're too young, you're too young to have one."

That's when doctors told him about the partial knee replacement option.

"It's lower risk, and it's lower morbidity, and a quicker recovery," said Dr. Gerlinger.

"80% of patients who get a partial knee replacement never need another operation."

If pain is only coming from one of these areas, then a partial will replace only that area.

"Yesterday I was actually running with the horse and Brooklyn (his daughter)," said Stevens.

"There's no way I could've done that a year ago."

Differences in techniques

Doctors at Rush Medical Center say the requirements and risk factors for partial and total knee replacements are about the same.

But here's a big difference: if the joint needs more surgery down the road, the patient with the total knee replacement would require a second full major surgery.

A partial knee is a lesser surgery. It has lower risks and shorter recoveries.

As for the patient's recovery and the ability to walk and do knee-heavy activity in the future, Dr. Gerlinger says, "I think that if that's really what's you're most interested in, if that's the activity that means the most to you and your life and your quality life, then run and we'll deal with the situation if something arises."

"I have plenty of patients that do run on the partial knees," he said.