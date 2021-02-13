YOUR HEALTH: The race against time gets easier

Time is of the essence when it comes to organ transplants

SALT LAKE CITY — It's often a race against time.

"We always have more patients that need organs than we have," said Dr. Diane Alonso, program & surgical director of Abdominal Transplant Services at the Intermountain Medical Center.

More than 50 years ago, a surgeon performed the first liver transplant.

His first five patients died within five days.

Today, eight thousand transplants are performed each year.

But more than 15,000 people alone are waiting for a liver.

On average, they'll wait 239 days to get one, if they get one at all.

Laura Adams was on that list, diagnosed with cancer in her liver.

"I had to do a certain amount of chemo, certain amount of radiation, before I was eligible for the liver transplant."

When asked if she would take part in a clinical trial to receive a new liver, she didn't hesitate.

Now, a Salt Lake City-based organization dedicated to the recovery and transplantation of organs and tissues called DonorConnect is revolutionizing the way organs are kept from the time they are removed to the point when they are transplanted.

DonorConnect now uses an Organ Recovery Systems' liver pump.

It keeps the organ working while outside the body.

"It's kind of already revved up and ready to go," explained Dr. Alonso.

The donated liver is connected to pumps that continually circulate a cold-temperature, oxygenated, medical solution throughout the liver to keep cells alive and prevent clotting.

The temperature is digitally monitored throughout transport.

"This gives us real-time data as to some of the changes that might be happening," said Jack Finnerty of DonorConnect.

The clinical trial is looking at whether the pump does two things: are patients out of the hospital quicker and do they have fewer complications post-transplant?

It may also allow less-healthy livers to be used for transplant.

"These organs were ones that we would not maybe even consider in the past," said Dr. Alonso.

Looking ahead, it is the hope that this may help transplant centers identify more viable livers for transplant and close the gap between supply and demand.

"We hope to use this technology to increase the number of organs available for transplantation, while reducing complications and shortening the length of hospital stays," said Dr. Alonso.

Laura received a liver that was Hepatitis-C positive.

The machine preserved the liver during transport, and after surgery, she took medication that cured the Hep-C.

2500 patients die every year before a donor liver becomes available.

Transplanted organs most often come from deceased donors and less than 60% of adults in the U.S. are registered to be organ donors.

As for this new technology, FDA approval is pending the results of this clinical trial.

That means it could replace traditional coolers within the next few years.