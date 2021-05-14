YOUR HEALTH: New treatments for melanoma

Researchers are testing a new therapy for advanced melanoma, designed to stop it from spreading

PITTSBURGH — Health experts say the rate of new melanoma cases is continuing to rise, especially in women under 40 and men over 60.

Over the past few years, immunotherapies have been effective for some patients, but researchers are now testing a new therapy for patients with advanced melanoma that has been tough to treat.

It hits close to home for Steve and Janie Balzer

They've been married 45 years and together since their high school junior prom.

Steve was just about to retire from his job as an electric company lineman when he felt a stabbing pain in his arm.

"Next thing I know this, this lump's popping up, it's maybe as big as your thumb, you know, it's on my arm, I'm like 'eh, I must've blew out a muscle or tendon.'"

He was diagnosed with stage four melanoma.

"It was scary," said Janie Balzer.

Steve had surgery but decided to skip additional treatments because of the side effects.

Three years later, the cancer came back in his lymph nodes.

This time, Dr. Diwakar Davar had a new option: a clinical trial combining Opdivo, an immunotherapy currently used in melanoma treatment, and an injection of another drug known as CMP-001.

"The combination that we've developed works about 60% to 70% of the time," explained Dr. Davar, a Hematologist/Oncologist at the University of Pittsburgh's Hillman Cancer Center.

"It represents a substantial and significant improvement upon the effect of Opdivo alone," he added.

Steve liked the idea behind the treatment.

"Jack up your immune system and shoot this CMP right into the tumor. And we're going to train your immune system to go after that thing."

And, for him, it worked.

Patients receive the therapy for seven weeks before surgery, and then after for about 46 weeks.

Steve has scans of his lymph nodes every three months, and so far, there is no evidence of the cancer returning.

Dtr. Davar said patients receiving Opdivo alone for recurrent melanoma before surgery have a response rate of about 18* to 25%.

Another Approach

Rizwan Haq, an MRA-funded physician-scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, is studying two broad categories of treatment approaches.

He wants to know why new melanoma treatments don't provide a lasting benefit for some patients, and what is being done to improve them?

One approach called 'targeted therapy' turns off the molecular switches that drive melanoma tumor growth.

Currently, targeted therapies are only effective in melanoma patients whose tumors have a genetic defect in the protein BRAF.

The other treatment approach releases the breaks on the patient's immune system to respond to tumors.

It is called 'immune-based therapies' or 'immunotherapy.'

Some immunotherapies are given systemically, while others are injected directly into accessible melanoma tumors.