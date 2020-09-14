YOUR HEALTH: Building your own tongue

Specialists have created a new tongue for cancer patients using a chunk of their leg

SAN DIEGO — This year, more than 53,000 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with an oral cancer.

Removing these types of cancers can affect how patients breathe, swallow, and talk.

For Cynthia Zamora, simply being able to talk is nothing short of miraculous.

Three years ago, doctors found a tumor that covered more than half her tongue.

"And it's like someone punched me in the stomach with it," she said.

Risk factors for tongue cancer include smoking, drinking, and having the HPV infection at a young age.

Surgeons had to remove most of Cynthia's tongue and then use tissue from her thigh to rebuild a new one.

"I probably have an eighth of a tongue and that's a very small amount."

The surgery left Cynthia unable to walk, eat, or talk.

She couldn't utter a word for three whole months.

On top of that, she also had chemo and radiation.

And then, the long road to recovery.

"You have to want to be able to communicate, and I wanted that more than anything."

It's tough to imagine it happening to you.

"Grab your tongue with your teeth and try to talk without a tongue," said speech-language pathologist Liza Blumenfeld.

"It's one of those parts of your body that's extraordinarily complex, and yet we completely take it for granted."

Blumenfeld helped Cynthia learn to talk, eat, drink and swallow.

She persistently practices slowing her speech, exaggerating sounds, and compensating with her lips and vocal cords.

Her results have impressed everyone.

"It's incredibly gratifying to see how well she's done, and she's done a lot of hard work," explained Dr. Joseph Califano, head and neck surgeon at UC San Diego Health.

And Cynthia plans to keep fighting.

"Don't give up. Keep going. Be strong. Be stubborn. You can do it. You can!"