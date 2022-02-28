YOUR HEALTH: The new stent that's literally a big deal

The Synergy Megatron is a powerful name for a powerful tool now used by surgeons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coronary heart disease, where plaque clogs your major blood vessels, is the most common type of heart disease affecting more than 18 million Americans.

Stents have become a lifesaver for the millions impacted by coronary heart disease and now a new stent, with a pretty powerful name, is helping to save even the hardest to treat patients.

"There are a lot of things, nowadays, that we can fix that we, that we didn't do before," said Dr.Salil Patel, a cardiologist with Baptist Heart Specialists in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stents have helped doctors "fix" a lot of things.

They are a mesh tube inserted through the wrist or groin by a catheter that create a scaffold to open blockages in narrow arteries.

But there are some larger vessels that previous stents could not be used in.

"Ten, 15 years ago, they, as patient would've had no options," Patel said. "And in fact, some of these patients, we actually, we actually refer them to hospice."

Patel says a new stent, the Synergy Megatron, is able to do what other stents can't, built specifically for larger coronary arteries, closer to the aorta.

"These arteries, where there's a lot of calcium, sometimes it's hard to expand the artery fully and get those stents to expand," Patel said.

Made out of platinum aluminum chromium alloy, it's stronger and can be seen more clearly on imaging, aiding doctors to place it more precisely.

"It can be expanded to six-million meters, which is pretty large. Because we have some of this technology, and with these newer techniques, we're able to do some of these procedures. Whereas, in the past we wouldn't even try it," Patel added.

Long lasting impact

Stents are permanent and should last forever.

Plaque buildup can return to the area inside the stent, but that happens just ten percent of patients.

Patel says with each new stent and technology created, the recurrence rate is going down.

Stents by the stats

In a study, researchers at Stanford Medicine compared new stents, guided by FFR, with bypass surgery in patients who had three blocked coronary vessels.

The patients, whose average age was 65, were randomly assigned to two groups, with 757 receiving the stents and 743 undergoing surgeries.

In the bypass procedure, doctors took a healthy blood vessel from the patient's leg, arm or chest and stitched it above and below the blocked artery to create a clear channel.

Among the stent group, the incidence of a major complication such as death, heart attack, stroke or the need for a repeat procedure was 10.6% after a year.

Among bypass patients, the rate was 6.9 percent, however, when the need for a repeat procedure was excluded from the equation, the figures were more aligned at 7.3% for stents versus 5.2% for bypass.