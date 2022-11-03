YOUR HEALTH: More peace of mind in treating schizophrenia

A long-acting injectable drug could help replace daily pills to treat some mental illnesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than three million people in the U.S. are living with schizophrenia.

It's a chronic brain disorder characterized by delusions and auditory and visual hallucinations.

Medications can treat symptoms, but for some with schizophrenia, it can be difficult to remember to take a pill every day.

Now, an injectable is providing an alternative.

"Schizophrenia can really be detrimental to someone's brain," said Dr. Rakesh Amin, Chief Medical Officer at Nashville's Athena Care.

Advances have been made in medications to control symptoms, but the problem happens when patients stop taking their medications.

"Once we treat these patients and we get relief of their symptoms, most of these patients are going to stop their medications," said Dr. Amin.

But schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that needs to be managed with continuous medication.

"Once they stop their medications, it can lead to exacerbation of their psychosis."

Now Aristada is an injectable that is giving patients an alternative to daily oral medications.

It can be given every four, six, or eight weeks and the medicine is slowly released into the body over time.

In an international study, patients on Aristada had fewer delusions and hallucinations after 12 weeks.

"We can provide them an extra layer of protection in terms of treatment adherence but also an extra layer of protection to help with their brain," said Dr. Amin.

Aristada is to be administered by a healthcare professional.

Dr. Amin said some side effects include weight gain, muscle contractions, anxiety, insomnia, and headaches.

"So long-acting injectables would strongly, strongly help our patients with adherence to medications, of course, on a monthly or every six or every eight weeks basis. It also just helps our patients probably most likely to have these conversations with their loved ones."

He also said patients who take Aristada should not drink alcohol or take illicit drugs including marijuana because it may interfere with how Aristada works.

Some promising research

A recent finding has suggested that GlyT1 inhibitors might reduce neuroplasticity deficits associated with schizophrenia.

Although a Roche GlyT inhibitor, bitopertin, failed to show efficacy in phase 3 trials after generating promising results in phase 2, a recent study with the GlyT1 inhibitor BI425809 did find promising effects on cognitive deficits.

A 12-week study reported dose-related performance improvements on the Matric Consensus Cognitive Battery, particularly improvements in processing speed as measured by the Trail-Making Task, but no significant changes in symptoms.

The study results also suggested that improvements were greater in patients who were not taking benzodiazepines.

GlyT1 inhibitor studies have yet to be conducted in prodromal or early course patients, groups for which an illness phase-related model would predict benefit.

How is schizophrenia diagnosed?

People with schizophrenia may experience delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, trouble with thinking and lack of motivation.

However, with treatment, most symptoms of schizophrenia will greatly improve, and the likelihood of a recurrence can be diminished.

Schizophrenia affects men and women equally but may have an earlier onset in males.

Rates are similar around the world and people with schizophrenia are more likely to die younger than the general population, largely because of high rates of co-occurring medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes.