YOUR HEALTH: Monitoring your health anytime, anywhere

It's stretchable, like a band-aid, waterproof, and long lasting

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Scientists are developing a tiny, wearable device that can sample human sweat and provide feedback on a number of chronic conditions.

That could make monitoring glucose for diabetics much easier.

The team of bioengineers at Penn State developed a small, wearable device that can monitor health non-invasively.

It's a waterproof patch with embedded sensors.

Bioengineers designed it to adhere and conform to the skin, staying put through daily activities and during exercise.

"Through that, we'll be able to pick up all the vital information in term of the heart rate, respiration, sweat analysis," Penn State Engineering Science Assistant Professor Huanyu Cheng explained.

The device collects sweat and analyzes it for pH, sodium, and glucose levels.

Those readings are especially important for a person with low blood sugar or diabetes.

"So we don't need to do the blood sampling all the time and we'll be able to analyze glucose and the other biomarkers," said Cheng.

Professor Cheng said signals sent by the sensor will be transmitted to a smartphone or sent to the cloud, so a patient's healthcare provider could have quick access to the information.

Just the beginning

The wearable technology market is expected to rise from $20 billion in 2015 to close to $70 billion in 2025, led by the health care sector.

Growth and development in the sector are being driven by Apple, Accenture, Adidas, Fujitsu, Nike, Philips, Reebok and Samsung.

A new wearable device for infants created by a Cambridge-California social enterprise could be the key to preventing fatal or crippling ailments such as diarrhea, malnutrition, malaria, human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), and others.

The benefits of wearables in health care are well-documented but include remote monitoring to allow patients to go home earlier to improve their comfort and reduce the burden on manual hospital checks