YOUR HEALTH: Getting migraines right now? Blame the seasons

As many as one in four U.S. households has someone who suffers from migraines

CINCINNATI — If you are the one of the estimated 38 million Americans who get migraines and think they really are worse this time of year, you're not imagining it

The fall means misery for many.

Research indicates weather changes are a primary cause of migraine.

"We see a lot of low-pressure systems in the fall as we transition into winter," said Dr. Vincent Martin, director of the Headache and Facial Pain Center at the University of Cincinnati and president of the National Headache Foundation.

"And it's thought that those low-pressure systems where you get both falls in barometric pressure and low barometric pressures can actually trigger headaches in people who are susceptible to them."

Fall weather patterns that lead to heavy rain and lightning can also contribute.

"We actually did a study ourselves where we found that if there was a lightning strike within 25 miles of a person's home residence, that there was about a 26 percent excess risk of migraine attacks on those days," Dr. Martin said.

Fall is also full of ragweed and mold, allergies can inflame sinuses, and trigger migraines.

Migraines can happen at any age and often cycle through one to four stages called prodrome, aura, attack and post-drome. Not ever migraine sufferer will experience all four stages, the same kinds of symptoms, or levels of pain. Migraine is extremely common.

"If you knew for sure what very specific weather pattern triggered you and you were able to predict it because the weather can actually be predicted for up to seven to 14 days in advance, you could theoretically take a medication called a triptan," said Dr. Martin

Dr. Martin said it's like sumatriptan or Imitrex-like medication. Normally it's used to treat an acute headache.

"But we use some of the ones that stay in the body a little bit longer shortly before a trigger and during the trigger," he added. "And it sometimes that can kind of ward it off."

Doctors say you can lessen the impact of allergens by using an air filter, and allergy medicine.

For those affected by the changing weather, new prescription migraine treatments may keep migraineurs from missing any fall fun.

Dr. Martin also says the shorter days may signal a change in a person's sleep cycle and lack of sleep may also trigger migraines.