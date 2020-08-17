YOUR HEALTH: A new way to mitigate migraines

A new class of drugs is helping people who suffer from chronic migraines

MIAMI — A new type of medication is giving hope to those who, for years, have dealt with the pain of migraines.

"I've been attack free for 259 days!"

But whose counting?

Cherise Irons is.

It's almost a year since she last dealt with a crippling migraine.

"The pressure starts in my neck area and it's just building and building."

It's estimated more than 38 million Americans suffer from migraines. The pain can be so debilitating it can put a patient down for days.

For Cherise, the intense pain started ten years ago after a bad car accident, even causing her to black out.

"I black out, I wake up and I'm like where am I?"

"Migraine is a primary headache disorder, it's a recurring condition so it's chronic," explained clinical neurologist Dr. Teshamae Monteith.

For patients like Cherise, very few treatments gave her any relief, until now.

"For the first time ever there's migraine specific treatments for migraine prevention," said Dr. Monteith.

"We're talking about a way to target migraine based on the pathophysiology."

A new class of drugs, called C-G-R-P monoclonal antibodies, work by blocking the signaling pathway that causes migraine.

"So, if you're able to block that either by targeting the protein itself or the receptor then you can potentially prevent migraine," explained Dr. Monteith.

The new class of migraine drugs was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2018.

The three drugs treat migraines by targeting and blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide pathway, or CGRP pathway.

CGRP is a protein that is released in the brain and can cause inflammation of the meninges that line the skull.

Blocking this protein with monoclonal antibodies is the pathophysiological basis for these new drug treatments.

Most insurance companies will cover the cost.

Cherise takes fremanezumab under the brand name Ajovy.

It's a once a month injection she gives herself.

"The goal is to have less painful migraine attacks, less frequent migraine attacks," said Dr. Monteith.

Cherise says the new medication has been a game changer.

"I got my life back!"

Dr. Monteith says the only side effects reported so far are injection site reaction such as redness or swelling.

He also says chronic migraine patients have reported going at least 15 headaches a month to about six.