YOUR HEALTH: Mental wellness by mixing two therapies

Researchers are designing a digital therapy that combines art and animals in a therapy program for patients at home

CINCINNATI — Pet therapy has historically been used by patients who are struggling with mental health conditions, like depression or PTSD.

It also helps people battling a chronic illness like cancer.

Art therapy helps people express feelings and emotions.

Now, scientists are studying a program that uses both forms of therapy virtually for patients struggling with hearing loss.

For installation artist Sankhya Jejurikar, her health journey began in 2013 when doctors found an acoustic neuroma in her brain.

"It's a slow growing tumor. Fortunately it's benign, but it sits on these three nerves."

In 2021, Sankhya needed surgery to remove the tumor but she still feels the effects.

"I've lost complete hearing in my left ear. It is isolating, frustrating."

Her doctor understood the extra burden it had on her patient.

"We're very quick as physicians to give anti-depressants to our patients or say, 'Okay, yes, yes, you're feeling sad. Here you go'," said Dr. Soma Sengupta, neuro-oncologist at the University of Cincinnati.

She introduced Sankhya to a fuzzy little electronic dog who is the first half of a scientific study on patient well-being for people with hearing loss.

"So, the robotic pets allow us to have that companionship without the burden of feeding, taking care of a pet or cleaning after a pet," explained Claudia Rebola, a University of Cincinnati researcher.

The second part involves art.

"When people make art, it tends to reduce their defenses," said psychologist and art therapist Meeera Rastogi.

So it begged a simple question.

"What if you combine these modalities and digitalize them?" asked said Dr. Sengupta.

The researchers designed a self-guided art therapy app.

For 12 weeks, patients do their own art therapy, then answer questions about their mood.

Then half of the patients take home a robotic pup.

The pets have "smart collars" sensors record the number and length of interactions.

Researchers want to quantify how adding pets to the art increases well-being.

They're making connections with a stroke of a hand, or a touch of a fingertip.

Dr. Sengupta says the art and robot pet therapy give patients tools to take personal control of their mental well-being.

University of Cincinnati researchers are applying for funding to expand the trial and potentially increase the capabilities of the robotic pets.

