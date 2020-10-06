YOUR HEALTH: Transplanting hot lungs

Doctors are re-thinking how they transport donated lungs

WACO, Texas — New technology is allowing lungs to breath after they leave the body.

It's critical for more transplants to be successful..

It was critical for Cary Richardson.

"You know, I smoked from an early age. I guess it was the cool thing to do, back in the day."

Over the years, Cary developed a very bad cough.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder left Cary breathless and in need of a lung transplant.

"And, it scared me."

Keeping lungs viable is extremely challenging.

"When an organ gets taken out of the body, travels, and then is put back into the body of another person, that's not a natural phenomenon," explained Dr. Gabriel Loor, an associate professor at Baylor College.

In clinical trials, "breathing lungs" were used to keep the organ working.

This warming approach equals more successful transplants.

"What this device does, is it basically takes the lung and keeps it, as if it is inside of the patient," said Dr. Loor.

"It's as if we're bringing the patient directly to the recipient."

Almost 114,000 people are on the waiting list for organ donation. On average, 20 people die every day waiting for organs to become available.

Cary was ready for the improvement.

"Once the lungs were in, I knew they were gonna be up and running."

Post-surgery, Cary used a breathing tube for only a few hours.

"When they took it out, it was amazing 'cause when I took that first breath, it was just a sigh of relief."

And Dr. Loor says Cary isn't the only one.

"Our patients get so uplifted and so excited about something that's new, something that gives them hope."

Dr. Loor says that in a landmark clinical trial, comparing ice to the device, it showed nearly a third of patients whose donor organs were iced down had issues whereas those who had the breathing lung transplant experienced far more successful outcomes.