YOUR HEALTH: Looking for a link between ALS and military service

An increasing number of military veterans are being diagnosed with the devastating disease

MIAMI — Research shows that U.S. military veterans are twice as likely to suffer from ALS as the general public.

John Hartwell was in the Air Force from September 1971 to September of 1975.

He never imagined years after serving his country he might wind up a prisoner in his own body.

It started with hand cramps in 2015 and then twitching in his arms.

John was eventually diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

Dr. Ashok Verma at the Miami Veterans Administration medical center says the incidence of ALS in war veterans is double that of the general public.

"When people looked into ALS who have served in the Persian Gulf War it was approximately twice as common to the general population," noted Dr. Verma, a neurologist at the VA.

That also appears to apply to those who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam

"It may be environmental toxicants, for example exposure to oil wells, burning fumes," said Dr. Verma.

Dr. Verma says any veteran diagnosed with ALS should contact the VA System to get enrolled in programs designed to help military men and women.

John isn't sure if there's a link between his service and ALS.

But since losing the use of his arms he is learning to adapt.

"I am great with a mouse with my toes, actually it's really easy."

He relies on his wife Linda to feed him but has not lost his sense of humor.

"Gotta be nice to my wife!"

John recommends veterans who are disabled contact the Paralyzed Veterans Association, which supplied him with a motorized wheelchair.

In the meantime, John is participating in clinical trials, hoping to shed light on the battle against ALS.

Right now, the life span of a patient with ALS is three to five years.

There are three FDA-approved medications for ALS but Dr. Verma says the effects are modest.