YOUR HEALTH: Laser blasting kidney stones

Better laser technology is making it safer to remove large stones

TAMPA, Fla. — The summer months are when kidney stones are more likely to occur because of dehydration.

Some people compare the pain to childbirth or being stabbed.

So new technology to bring fast relief is very welcome news.

It certainly was for 66-year-old Jack Osmanski who is trying to enjoy the retirement life.

"I hunt and fish with my son. I've been reading a lot more."

But one night he woke up with a sudden and sharp pain.

"I've been through a few car crashes. I fell through the ceiling seven years ago and I never had a thing that was quite as painful as that in my life."

Jack had developed a five-millimeter kidney stone, the size of a pencil top eraser.

"It felt like someone was actually stabbing me in the back."

He was given pain meds at the hospital and took a let-it-pass-on-its-own-approach.

But the stone was not moving.

"If they don't pass on their own, you can't leave a kidney stone blocking the kidney for longer than four to six weeks without having long-term kidney damage," said urologist Dr. Ross Simon.

So Dr. Simon suggested a new laser technology called MOSES.

With its ability to fire two pulses of a laser, it can treat bigger kidney stones more efficiently.

"The MOSES technology also allows you to have a more flexible fiber which can get around corners in the kidney and access different stones that we weren't able to do so easily before," said Dr. Ross.

Reducing surgery time and the risk of recurrence.

Jack had his stone removed with this outpatient procedure.

"Within two to three days, I started to feel a lot better."

Getting better generation after generation

Holmium laser technology has advanced incrementally through several generations in a way that's very similar to developments in mobile phones, in that each generation provides users with greater speed and versatility.

MOSES technology marked the fourth-generation holmium laser system.

The MOSES technology is a platform that manipulates the holmium laser waveform, as well as the first technology to deliver holmium energy over two pulses.

The approach allows MOSES to deliver more energy to the stone, achieve finer fragmentation, and produce less retropulsion, which improves visualization and spontaneous stone clearance for laser lithotripsy, allowing doctors to treat it more efficiently.