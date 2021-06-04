YOUR HEALTH: Kids can't handle pot

A new study suggests for some teens and young adults, cannabis comes with a high health risk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teen marijuana use is at its highest level in 30 years with high school students more likely to smoke pot than tobacco.

"We noticed a high prevalence of cannabis use and cannabis use disorders in this population," said Cynthia Fontanella, an Ohio State behavioral scientist who works with young people with mood disorders, including major depression and bipolar disorder.

"We were curious about what the negative effects of that was on their trajectory for mood disorders."

Marijuana is the third most commonly used addictive drug in the United States following tobacco and alcohol.

In a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, Fontanella detailed findings from a review of 205,000 Ohio Medicaid claims linked with death certificates for young people ten to 24.

The researchers found youths with mood disorders who used marijuana were at a higher risk for self-harm and death by all causes including overdose and homicide.

"The common misconceptions and attitudes are that marijuana is harmless, which it's not," said Fontanella.

Fontanella says cannabis use might worsen the symptoms of mood disorder and interfere with treatments.

Perceptions, not reality

The main perception among American teenagers is that marijuana is safer than other drugs or alcohol.

For example, young adults may say, "it is harmless because it is natural," or "it is not addictive," or "it does not affect my grades."

But studies have proven that marijuana does have adverse effects, especially for those predisposed or already diagnosed with mood disorders such as major depression and bipolar disorder.

Research shows this is because marijuana use typically causes problems with learning, feelings, and health.

Even short-term use of marijuana can lead to school difficulties, problems with memory and concentration, increased aggression, car accidents, use of other drugs or alcohol, risky sexual behaviors, worsening of underlying mental health conditions including mood changes and suicidal thinking, increased risk of psychosis, and interference with prescribed medication.