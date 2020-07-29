YOUR HEALTH: Growing a new liver

A new transplant procedure could cut down waiting times for transplants

CLEVELAND — More than 112,000 people are on the transplant waiting list.

Most of them need a kidney or liver.

Now, a new, less invasive transplant may help bring those numbers down and save more lives.

It worked for two friends, one whose life was in danger.

Nikko Velazquez's girlfriend is Abraham Aviv's daughter.

But now they share much more.

"Who knows how many more months we would have had?" said Velazquez.

Abraham was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver.

"I never drink," he said.

"Not even a sip."

Even so, Abraham's liver was shutting down, he needed a transplant.

5% of people who undergo a liver transplant receive the organ from a living donor.

That's when Nikko stepped up.

Nikko became the first donor at the Cleveland Clinic to have a living donor laparoscopic liver resection.

Unlike open surgery that requires a 15-inch incision, the laparoscopic procedure is done through half-inch holes in the abdomen.

"The whole process is done almost exactly the same as an open surgery, but under scope and with laparoscopic instruments." explained Dr. Choon Hyuck David Kwon.

The dissected piece of liver is removed through an incision below the belly button.

"The graft we take is about, it's around the size of two of your fists," said Dr. Kwon.

Laparoscopic liver resection is minimally invasive, which means that you're not opening the whole abdomen, but rather putting little holes in the abdomen and operating with what looks like long forceps.

Because you use three or four half- inch size incisions, the whole operation is minimally invasive so the patients usually recover a lot faster and they experience a lot less pain.

Within hours, a piece of Nikko's liver replaced Abraham's damaged one

As for Nikkos' liver?

"The first month it grows really, really fast and it reaches around 80% of its original size," said Dr. Kwon.

The liver is the only organ that can regenerate. It takes six to eight weeks for a healthy liver to grow back to its original size.

Today, Abraham and Nikko are fully recovered.

The Cleveland Clinic is just one of two centers in the United States to perform this type of resection.

"When looking at it as a whole picture, it is still in developmental stage with less than 100 cases done in the United States," said Dr. Kwon.

But more than 90% of donors at Cleveland Clinic are currently receiving the laparoscopic approach.