YOUR HEALTH: It's like a contact lens for the ears

A new hearing device that floats on top of the ear drum helps people hear conversation more clearly

BALTIMORE — A new hearing device that acts like a contact lens for the ear is improving the quality of sound for those with hearing issues.

Without it, 68-year old Alan Bergstein struggled to clearly hear at the theater or inside busy restaurants,

"I couldn't hear conversations at all," he explained.

"It's like people were mouthing things, but all I heard in background was other people talking or noise or whatever."

For more than a decade, Bergstein wore hearing aids.

They amplified conversation, but the background noise got louder, too.

"When you put them on, it's like putting on the world's worst PA system in your ear."

Ear, nose, and throat specialist Dr. Seth Oringher offers a new device to patients called the Earlens.

Doctors insert a small piece, much like a contact lens in the ear canal. a molded light tip fits inside the ear.

It communicates with a sound processor on the outside.

When the processor picks up sound, the lens vibrates and sends the sound to the eardrum.

"The difference with ear lens is that, that it covers a much larger bandwidth than traditional hearing aids," explained otolaryngologist Dr. Seth Oringer.

"So, it allows them to hear the much higher frequencies than compared to a traditional hearing aid."

Earlens is described as "the world’s only nonsurgical lens to gently vibrate the eardrum".

"It makes sound much crisper and allows them to do much better hearing, especially in noisy environment," said Dr. Oringer.

Alan says he noticed an immediate difference when he began wearing the Earlens.

His hearing's not perfect, but it's the best he's heard in years.

"I can hear pretty much what a three-year-old would hear in most environments."

A chemotherapy breakthrough

Researchers at the Creighton University School of Medicine identified a chemotherapy drug, Tafinlar (dabrafenib), that can protect against hearing loss in mice.

"Since dabrafenib is already an FDA-approved drug, and it has very minimal side effects, skin rash is one of the worst side effects some people have, we're hoping we can get it to clinical trials faster", said lead study author Matthew Ingersoll, a Creighton postdoctoral fellow.

"I think it has a lot of applications in the future."

Dabrafenib is a type of oral chemotherapy used to treat cancers with a BRAF gene mutation, and researchers have found promising results.

Dabrafenib inhibits the BRAF kinase pathway that prevents the death of hair cells in the inner ears of mice.

The fact that dabrafenib is administered orally means it's the least invasive and most portable treatment method, offering even greater treatment potential.