YOUR HEALTH: Infectious disease hunters

A surveillance network is racing against the clock to stop COVID variants in their tracks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Research at the University of Central Florida is creating a project to help control the Delta COVID-19 variant.

But it's much more.

The work could affect approaches to control the virus, such as isolation strategies and vaccine development, and establish infrastructure to respond to future emerging infectious diseases.

"It really takes a number of different collaborators from public health agencies at a local, state and federal level, along with academics at public and private institutions, and private industry partners to really mount a robust public health response to a pandemic," said Taj Azarian, assistant professor of Medicine at the Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences.

Azarian will work closely with Marco Salemi, the project's lead at the University of Florida

Azarian says particular interest will be placed on monitoring cases of reinfection or vaccinated people who become sick with COVID-19.

These viral isolates will be prioritized for genome sequencing, which will allow the experts to identify new variants and understand how the virus is spreading in the community.

"So, it really is focusing on genomic surveillance of the virus," he said.

"Then interrogate it to understand how the virus is spreading, how it's changing over time."

The research team will also track reinfection and vaccine breakthrough cases. These are cases where someone who was fully vaccinated contracted COVID.

The spreading variant

The COVID Delta variant was originally discovered in India in December of 2020 and has now become the most dominant strain of the coronavirus circulating globally.

Research indicates that it is the most transmissible variant yet, as much as 60% more contagious than the Alpha variant, which itself fueled numerous waves of the pandemic around the world.

Delta has already spread to at least 98 countries, and prompted explosive outbreaks in countries or areas of countries with low vaccination rates.