YOUR HEALTH: Tools to make new hips a better fit

3-D modeling and printing is changing the way tools are customized for hip replacements

HOUSTON — A new method of hip surgery is getting patients up and walking the same day.

Conformis hip surgery utilizes a patient-specific 3-D design which is then sent to engineers and molded from titanium alloy.

It helps create the perfect fit.

Each year in the United States there are 300,000 hip surgeries because these large joints wear out, causing pain and frequently limping.

Ralph Dizzine's hips wore out last fall.

He couldn't put his shoes and socks on, much less tend to his 50 acres of land.

"I wouldn't climb up on farm equipment, I had a problem getting off of farm equipment, or off a four-wheeler."

It was clear that Ralph needed two new hips.

Ralph opted for the new 3-D surgery because traditional hip replacement had long used "off the shelf" hip joints.

"It would be like going to a shoe store that had only four or five sizes of shoes," said Dr, Terry Clyburn, an orthopedic surgeon at Houston Methodist Hospital.

In the 1970s, hip replacement options were limited to very few sizes.

Surgeons would grind down patients' bones to fit the pre-made prosthetics.

These were based on average weight, height, and gender.

If the replacement hip is a few millimeters off, it can lead to a complication called dislocation.

Dr. Clyburn recommended that Ralph undergo the new 3-D hip surgery.

"You can actually produce a three-dimensional computer model of the hip and you can see it from all directions," he explained.

"Then, you can see exactly what you need to do to make that hip perfect."

The 3-D computer imaging and production of the replacement hip come with guides.

"The devices that guide us to put them in properly, help us to put them in exactly the way they need to be put in, to get a good result."

Ralph had both hips replaced in a morning surgery and by that afternoon...

"I was able to get up and I was able to climb stairs, walk downstairs, walk two to three thousand feet without the aid of a cane."