YOUR HEALTH: Helping a paralyzed man move again

A new exoskeleton device is improving the effects and outcomes of physical therapy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Each year, about 18,000 Americans suffer a spinal cord injury.

Among that number are those diagnosed with central cord syndrome which can include paralysis as well as loss of control in the arms and hands.

However, a new exoskeleton device, resembling something out of a Terminator movie, is making the rehab process for people like Pravin Vazirani a lot more effective.

"I was in Hawaii on vacation with my family and got thrown by a wave and was instantly paralyzed," he recalled.

"They got me out of the water and onto the beach, and that's when I realized it was a pretty serious problem."

After emergency surgery to stabilize his spine, Pravin was flown to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in northern California for rehabilitation.

"He had a type of spinal cord injury that we see fairly often, it's called central cord syndrome," said Dr. James Crew, chairman of the hospital's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center.

Occupational therapist Lindsey Rainey remembered helping Vazirani try to recover.

"He wasn't able to move his arms, at that point, too much yet against gravity."

So she decided to introduce Pravin to the Armeo, a futuristic-looking, exoskeleton device.

"It is a little bit intimidating," he admitted.

But Rainey said it makes a huge difference in recoveries.

"The Armeo Power helps unweight a patient's arm and then helps them to move it while they participate in a game."

The concept is similar to being in a pool, which also eliminates the force of gravity.

So people can move more freely.

"And then it's connected to a computer and you play various video games that require you to move your arms around," said Vazirani.

A high game score means you're improving.

"It's actually really motivating for a patient," he said.,

It shows.

Two months later, he made so much progress that doctors say a full recovery is within reach.

"Yesterday, I went and played basketball," he admitted.

Dr. Crew also adds that the Armeo works best alongside traditional physical therapy treatment.

It is also often prescribed for those recovering from neurological issues such as a stroke or brain injury.