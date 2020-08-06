YOUR HEALTH: Walking on clouds

A surgical treatment that is healing foot wounds and helping patients get around

Hammertoe is a foot deformity that causes some of the toes to contract up.

Mild cases are uncomfortable.

Severe cases can create open wounds from the joint rubbing on shoes, infection, and difficulty walking.

Now, 65-year old Sue Parsons says she hasn't felt this good in years.

It started with a large bunion near her big toe.

"As it pushed to the right, it pushed up three hammertoes."

Parsons says part of the reason for her deformity was her choice of footwear during 21 years as a flight attendant.

When she was in the sky, she was on her feet.

"It was a requirement that if you had a skirt on, or the dress uniform, you were to be in high heels."

Eight years ago, Parsons had a procedure on her left foot and waited to treat the right until she could no longer get her foot in any shoe.

"When you have to wear a pair of bedroom slippers to a wedding, that's saying how far you've gone."

Parsons found foot and ankle specialist Jessica Sciulli who said surgery was Parson's best option.

"So, whenever you're doing the hammertoe surgery you actually make an incision over the toe overlying the joint," explained foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Jessica Sciulli.

"You release the tendon that's contracting the toe up."

Then Dr. Sciulli performed arthroplasty, removing the knuckle of the bone so the toes would be flat.

Seven months after surgery, Parsons can wear her favorite sneakers.

"Now with the surgery I had, everything is straight in line. It's beautiful. I have my foot back again. I feel like I'm walking on clouds now. I feel so good."

Recovery time after surgery varies.

Parsons says she was walking without a cane and was pain-free after about ten weeks.