YOUR HEALTH: Attacking a "young person's" disease

Last year Rock Island County declared gonorrhea a public health crisis

ATLANTA — It's being called a young people's disease because gonorrhea has its highest incidence of infection in people between the ages 15 to 24.

And it's been a public health issue in Rock Island County for months.

Now researchers are a step closer to developing a vaccine to stop gonorrhea in its tracks.

"Particularly among women, namely pelvic inflammatory disease, which very frequently leads to infertility," said Georgia State microbiology professor Cynthia Cornelissen.

The CDC estimates approximately 1.14 million new infections occur in the United States each year, and as many as half occur among young people aged 15-24.

And even through there is a cure, experts are concerned with the increase of antibiotic resistance.

"It's also became what's known as an urgent threat pathogen," added Cornelissen.

Because gonorrhea has developed resistance to nearly every drug used for treatment.

"That's pretty scary because it could be an untreatable case pretty soon," explained Julie Stoudenmire, a post-doctoral associate at Georgia State University.

Now Cornelissen and her team are working on a way to stop the spread of the disease, by cutting off the supply of metals and minerals the pathogen needs to survive.

"They can hijack the metals from their host directly from these metal-binding proteins, so, they're sort of the ultimate kleptomaniac," she explained.

Gonorrhea is the second most common reported disease in the United States and if not treated the effects can be destructive.

Cornelissen discovered that by blocking the pathogen from stealing minerals, such as zinc and iron from its human host, they can starve and kill it, preventing the infection from spreading.

Now using that information, Cornelissen is developing a vaccine to block the gonorrhea pathogen from even infecting the host.

"If we could develop vaccines against these SDI pathogens, we could, you know, nip this sort of epidemic in the bud."

The results of a trial in The New England Journal of Medicine, show that zoliflodacin, a single-dose oral antibiotic with a mechanism of action that differs from current available therapies, was highly effective in treating patients with urogenital and rectal gonorrhea infections.

"The results are very encouraging, because we have not had a new drug come down the pipeline in a long time for gonorrhea, and this is the perfect time, now that we are starting to see resistance," said lead investigator Dr. Stephanie Taylor, a professor of medicine and microbiology at Louisiana State University School of Medicine.