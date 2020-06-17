YOUR HEALTH: A vaccine for a vicious cancer

Researchers are trying to find a vaccine that can stop this aggressive form of brain cancer in its tracks

CLEVELAND — It can start as a headache but get much worse.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of brain cancer that leaves little hope for some patients.

Mark Fink knew something was wrong.

He spends a lot of time discussing the small things with his wife Veronica but sometimes he just can't find the right words.

"We were on our way to my daughter's birthday party and he was gonna sign the card," Veronica remembered.

"I knew what her name was, but I could not create it. I couldn't not write it," said Mark.

Mark was diagnosed with a glioblastoma.

"They are extremely difficult to treat because they spread as spider webs or tentacles," explained Dr. Mahmeet Ahluwalia, a neuro-oncologist at cleveland Clinic..

"Even with surgery, we can never remove it completely."

Dr. Ahluwalia is leading a clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic called survaxm.

It's an immunotherapy vaccine that targets glioblastomas.

This is a peptide-based vaccine that targets survivin," he said. "Survivin is a protein that is expressed by cancer cells and it's not presented in normal cells."

After patients undergo surgery, chemo, and radiation, they're given the vaccine every two weeks for eight weeks.

Then another shot every three months.

"When we give this vaccine to the patients, it basically boosts their immune system to mount a response against the survivin," Dr. Ahluwalia said,

Now, after treatment, there's no trace of Mark's tumor.

He believes the vaccine is responsible for saving and changing his life.

"He's always been a very kind man, and now he's even nicer," said his wife Victoria.

With the vaccine, 96.8% of the patients were alive after 26 months. Without the vaccine, average survival after diagnosis is 15 to 18 months.

More trials are expected this year.

First, the treatment will be tested in a randomized trial in patients newly diagnosed with glioblastoma. Doctors are also going to combine two immunotherapies together to see if the immune system gets an extra boost.