YOUR HEALTH: Getting your kids to sleep better

It may be more important than how much sleep they get overnight

SEATTLE — Helping your child sleep better.

For kids better sleep may be more important than how much sleep they get overnight.

Doctors have identified a new sleep disorder in kids that not only affects them at night, but also during the day.

"I use to wake up like every couple of hours," said nine year old Emily Caveness.

Her mother tried to do the best she could for her daughter.

"She would be at the bottom of her bed or have fallen out of the bed or her covers were all over the place," said Melissa Caveness.

Melissa tried everything to help her daughter get quality sleep, but nothing worked.

Until she saw a sleep specialist who diagnosed Emily with restless sleep disorder, or RSD.

"A newly identified pediatric sleep disorder that consists of frequent movements through the night once the child has fallen asleep," explained Dr. Lourdes DelRosso, associate professor in pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

The disorder can also lead to daytime symptoms.

"Such as daytime sleepiness or sometimes inattention, hyperactivity, maybe some school or behavioral problems," said Dr. DelRosso.

Researchers found kids with RSD had very low iron levels.

"Iron is a very important cofactor in the production of a neurotransmitter called dopamine," she said.

Emily got an infusion of iron intravenously and took iron supplements for three months to treat her RSD.

"She was sleeping through the night better," her father Andrew noticed.

"She wasn't all over the bed."

Her mood changed, too.

"Less cranky and less tired," Emily admitted.

"Her relationships with her sisters I think have all improved because of better sleep," her dad added.

Emily gets tested every three to six months to check her iron and ferritin levels.

Dr. DelRosso said some kids with RSD with mildly low iron levels can add iron-rich foods, such as spinach, liver, and iron-enriched cereal to their diets.

But he also says you should check with your child's doctor before deciding to give your child iron supplements.

Researchers are now looking at sleep issues differently.

"Sleep clinical care and research is in a revolutionary place because of technology," says Dr. Charlene Gamaldo, medical director of Johns Hopkins Center for Sleep at Howard County General Hospital.

"The brick-and-mortar model of conducting sleep studies in a medical care center is really going to be fading or will be minimal at best."

New approaches to testing are likely to take place in the comfort of your own home.

"Many of the portable devices currently available show a lot of promise with producing information that is in line with what we see in the lab," she says.

Researchers also want to study how lack of sleep and poor quality sleep impacts other conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.