YOUR HEALTH: Fighting kidney cancer from inside

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A new treatment is being developed that could help save a person's kidneys, and life.

Urothelial cancer is cancer that starts in the lining of the urinary tract, bladder and kidneys.

Patients usually need surgery to remove tumors, followed by chemotherapy.

For patients with cancer in the kidney, doctors may need to remove the organ if the cancer comes back.

"I used to have a trace of blood in my urine, every physical, but this time there was more than a trace," Ralph Auriemma remembered.

Tests showed a kidney stone.

A biopsy gave doctors more information.

"She says, 'I have two things to tell you. One's good. One's bad.' She says, 'you do have cancer, but it's a non-aggressive form. And we believe that we could treat it.'"

That's when he met Dr. Ravi Munver of Hackensack University Medical Center.

"The tumor was about two centimeters in size. So, about the size of a quarter."

Dr. Munver removed the cancer, which was in the lining of the kidney.

But it kept coming back.

Five times.

That's when Dr. Munver suggested an FDA-approved treatment called Jelmyto, a combination of a chemotherapy drug called mitomycin and a chilled liquid inserted into the body through a catheter.

When the liquid warms to body temperature, it hardens into a gel.

"Because it's a gel form, it stays in the kidney for an hour or two," Dr. Munver explained.

"It'll pass naturally through the system within a couple of hours."

Auriemma had the treatment once a week for six weeks.

Four months later, there was no sign of tumor regrowth.

"I'm fine. A hundred percent. A hundred percent. I do whatever I want again."

Dr. Munver says jelmyto is for use in patients with non-aggressive, early-stage cancer.

A clinical trial found that 84% of the patients did not have their cancer return after treatment.

The FDA approved Jelmyto for use in 2020, but some insurance companies have only recently begun to cover it.

A treatment for some advanced cases

Investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian are working on a treatment for advanced urothelial cancer that seems to be effective with tolerable side effects in an international, multi-center phase two clinical trial.

The trial results prompted a U.S. Food and Drug Administration accelerated approval of the treatment, giving patients with this very aggressive type of cancer a new therapeutic option.

The trial population had progressed despite treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and immune-boosting "checkpoint inhibitors, and overall had a median of 3 prior lines of therapy.

Treatment with sacituzumab govitecan was followed by sustained reductions in tumor size for 31 patients, including complete tumor disappearance in six patients.

The most common severe side effects included very low white blood cell count in 34% and severe diarrhea in 9%, which were managed with dose adjustment and best supportive care.