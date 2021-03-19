YOUR HEALTH: Easing COVID through bariatric surgery

Studies find obesity may make COVID symptoms more severe in patients

CLEVELAND — For months, health experts have cautioned that obese patients are more likely to be hospitalized and need mechanical ventilation if they contract COVID.

They say people who are seriously overweight are 50% more likely to die from the virus.

"COVID-19 has been a wake-up call that's shown the health consequences of obesity," said Dr. Ali Aminian, director of the Bariatric and Metabolic Institute at Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Ali Aminian and his colleagues studied 363 COVID-19 patients.

Some had a past history of weight loss surgery, others did not have surgery and had a BMI of 40 or more at the time they tested positive for COVID-19.

"We found that, in patients with severe obesity, 42% required hospital admission after contracting COVID," said Dr. Aminian.

"However, in group of patients who had bariatric surgery before, only 18 percent required hospital admission after COVID-19."

Doctors say 13% of the patients without surgery were admitted to the ICU, seven percent needed ventilators, and two percent died.

None of the patients who had bariatric surgery were admitted to the ICU, none needed ventilators, and none died.

More than 70% of American adults are overweight or obese, which health experts say can impair the immune system and increase the risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.

Doctors say their results suggest that after weight loss, patients become healthier and are better able to fight the virus.