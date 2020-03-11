YOUR HEALTH: Detecting the breast cancers otherwise missed

New technology in the operating room helps doctors ensure they've removed all of the cancer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — 175,000 women will undergo lumpectomy this year to remove a cancerous breast tumor, but about one in five will need a second surgery to remove lingering cancer cells.

Now, 3-D tomosynthesis technology is helping surgeons identify cancerous and pre-cancerous cells that might otherwise be left behind after a tumor is removed.

Doctors are using the Kubtec Mozart imaging system in operating rooms to create images in real-time.

"It gives us slices through the specimen so we can see and assess how far the tumor is from the edge," explained Dr. Michele Blackwood, director of Breast Surgery at Robert Woods Johnson Barnabas Health.

New research shows that using this 3-D system during lumpectomy reduces the need for a second surgery by more than 50% compared with traditional 2-D imaging.

For Dr. Blackwood, the technology also means less time waiting for radiologists to confirm that she has removed all the cancerous cells.

"Because the shorter you're on the operating room table, the better it is from a bleeding risk, an anesthetic risk, an infection risk, and quite frankly, a blood clot risk."

About one in eight, or 12% of Americans will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of a lifetime.

In 2020 it was estimated that there were about 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer expected to be diagnosed and 48,530 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.

And as of January 2020, there are more than 3.5 million patients with a history of breast cancer in the U.S.

Dr, Blackwood says pre-cancerous tissue can be difficult to find because it can be on the outside of the tumor and it is not felt or seen by the naked eye.

"So after I get the tumor out, I put six different colored inks on that specimen, I mark it with 'charms' that tell me which margins are which, and then I take an X-ray of it right in the operating room," she said.

"So, you're using radiology guidance to find these, and it's very reassuring when you've gotten the whole tumor out."

Doctors also say the technology helps them preserve as much healthy breast tissue as possible.