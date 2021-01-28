YOUR HEALTH: Detecting aneurysms before they do you harm

Aneurysms can be silent. But if they rupture they're fatal nearly half the time

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As many as 6.5 million Americans, or one in 50 people, have unruptured brain aneurysms and don't know it.

People with aneurysm often have no symptoms unless the aneurysm bursts, which can be life-threatening.

But which aneurysms need treatment and which will be harmless?

Yale School of Medicine neurovascular surgeon Charles Matouk and colleagues are testing a new imaging technique that allows them to examine the vessel wall.

First, a patient gets an MRI scan, then he receives an IV injection in his hand of a special dye.

Then, the patient is scanned again.

"So that dye that you're injecting, in an IV, in your hand, will get picked up in the wall of this very tiny, two or three-millimeter aneurysm," explained Dr. Matouk.

Dr. Matouk says an aneurysm that has bled will light up on the scan almost like it has a halo around it.

Because most small aneurysms don't bleed, if an aneurysm does not light up, immediate treatment might not be necessary.

"The implication is that if we don't see enhancement and the aneurysm is small, and most small aneurysms don't bleed, then maybe those are aneurysms that can be safely watched," he said.

That eliminates the need for immediate brain surgery.

And it points out the importance of the brain scan.

"So, you would come to the hospital and we would use the usual (MRI) magnetic resonance imaging that you would get done on your brain," he explained.

There are two types of MRI's.

One is called a 1.5 Tesla magnet which is a low strength magnet.

The second is a 3 Tesla magnet that is stronger magnet to help effectively see through s very thin wall.

"If you have evidence of bleeding in the brain, have multiple aneurysms and do not know which aneurysm bled, this technique is extremely useful in figuring that out because the aneurysm that bled almost always enhances," hhe added.

"It glows like a light bulb."

The Yale team says the MRI imaging they are using has a 3-Tesla magnet.

It's a stronger magnet, but it's still a system that is available at most hospitals across the United States.

That means the technique can be made widely available.