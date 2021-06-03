YOUR HEALTH: Bringing dead hearts back to life

One machine is helping reverse the organ shortage in America

ORLANDO, Fla — A new innovative organ care system is making more hearts available to those who need them.

For more than two years, George Martin battled the side effects from a severe case of swine flu.

"I ended up to the point where I couldn't even put on flip flops, my feet were so swollen."

The flu destroyed his heart muscles and he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

"It attacked my heart, it enlarged my heart, it wiped out the left side of my heart basically.

He was placed on the transplant list for a new heart and was called twice for available donor hearts, only to find out later they were not viable.

"When they're on the waitlist, they're living life in limbo," said Dr. Scott Silvestry, Director of Transplant Programs at AdventHealth Transplant Institute.

300,000 Americans die each year from congestive heart failure, 3000 patients will have access to a donor heart in the U.S.

That means that only one percent of the people that need a heart get it in time.

Most transplants are from donors who are brain dead, since doctors are still able to assess the working heart.

But now, dead hearts can be brought back to life with the help of TransMedics Organ Care system.

"The heart is actually put on a big pump where it gets oxygenated blood, and we monitor the metabolism of the heart," Dr. Silvestry explained.

George is a part of the TransMedics' clinical trial for the organ care system.

The trial is currently in progress in 12 transplant centers across the country (the nearest is at Indiana University), and so far in its year and a half span, 40 hearts have been utilized.

"We're able to reanimate the heart, and we're able to assess the function of the heart, and we're able to transport the heart and bring it back here," said heart transplant surgeon Dr. Don Botta.

This machine keeps a heart viable for six to eight hours after it initially stops beating compared to four to six hours for standard heart transplants.

"It has the potential to save three to four thousand additional patients a year where they need a heart transplant to live," Dr. Silvestry predicted.

And doctors are no longer limited by the age of the heart.

"When certain metabolic parameters are met, we know that the heart is good enough," said Dr. Silvestry.

"So, we would not look at the heart and say this comes from a young person or an old person. We simply look at the metabolism of the heart after it is jumpstarted again and make decisions about whether it will be a suitable to go into someone and help them live the rest of their life normally."

George was one of the first two patients to have this done at his hospital and he is very grateful.

"It just opens up a world of possibilities."