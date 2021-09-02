YOUR HEALTH: Helping COVID patients breathe easier

The device, mainly used to treat migraines, has FDA emergency use authorization for COVID patients

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — Rebuilding lung strength is very difficult for those who survived severe cases of COVID-19.

During the winter of 2020, cases spiked drastically, going from 10 million cases at the beginning of November to nearly 15 million less than a month later.

Hospitalization also reached an all-time high.

The good news: those numbers are falling.

But recovery is still difficult.

A device mainly used to treat migraines has FDA emergency use authorization to help covid patients breathe.

"Antivirals, high-dose steroids, oxygen, inhalers, antibiotics, you name it," said Dr. Marshall Bedder, a physician diagnosed and hospitalized with the coronavirus during the pandemic.

He says he was prescribed it all.

He had difficulty breathing and his oxygen levels were low.

"When I was admitted, quite hypoxemic, in the 70s, I was worried."

Then his oxygen levels went from 91 to 95 in a few minutes and he could breathe easier.

The reason was because of this device.

"GammaCore Sapphire CV was recently authorized by the FDA for use in patients with COVID," explained Dr. Peter Staats, the Chief Medical Officer of ElectroCore

The device works by sending electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve, opening up the lungs and increasing airflow in COVID-19 patients.

GammaCore which is typically used to treat migraines, is now one of the latest tools in the fight against COVID-19.

"We may be able to alter the course of the disease such that, if you can breathe better, you won't need to go on a mechanical ventilator," said Dr. Staats.

Patients can use this at home on their own, but they would need a prescription from a doctor to obtain the device.

Dr. Bedder got his device while he was in the hospital and he says it has made all the difference.

"Trust me, when you cannot breathe and there's no other options, it's a tremendous thing."