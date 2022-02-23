YOUR HEALTH: Not every COVID kid bounces back

Some kids who had COVID-19 are having a hard time getting healthy again.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Experts say it's hard to pinpoint an exact number, but recent research shows that anywhere from 10% to 30% of all kids who contract COVID-19 experience symptoms that last six months or longer.

"We were seeing a lot more of the gastrointestinal side effects," said pediatrician Dr. Katharine Clouser of the Hackensack University Medical Center.

"They were having a lot of diarrhea, a lot of vomiting, a lot of abdominal pain," Clouser said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the infection looked a whole lot different in children than adults.

But, with the rise of COVID variants, experts say those under 18 now have symptoms similar to adults: fever, cough, headaches, difficulty breathing, and extreme fatigue.

And up to 1 in 3 kids may be having trouble getting back to normal.

"What we're mainly seeing is kids who used to be really good in school, who are now struggling in school, kids who have trouble sleeping, who can't stay awake, or that athlete, who's really having a hard time kind of returning to their level of activity, post the infection," Clouser explained.

Clouser is among the pediatric specialists who are part of the Hackensack Meridian Children's Pediatric COVID Recovery Center.

Pediatric pulmonologists, cardiologists, neurologists, rehab specialists and others work together to treat a wide range of symptoms.

"We're doing things to help them to regain their stamina," Clouser said.

The Medical Center's Pediatric COVID Recovery Center also makes counselors and child life services available to patients and families.

Experts say they need to address the stressors that come along with recovering from a long illness.

As of August 2021, about four-dozen U.S. hospital systems had opened specialized COVID recovery centers for adult patients.

Only about half a dozen pediatric centers exist. The key is to treat all of the symptoms a child might have.

"So, if they've got headaches, we may need to put them on migraine medication. If they're having a hard time getting back to their level of activity, because they're having a difficult time breathing, we'll do lung tests, lung function tests, and they may need to go on an inhaler for a period of time," Clouser said.

Focusing on children

A study examining 110 children aged two weeks to 21 years who tested positive for COVID-19 at Massachusetts General Hospital or urgent care clinics, helped researchers confirm earlier findings that infants, children and adolescents are equally capable of carrying high levels of live, replicating SARS-CoV-2 in their respiratory secretions.

The researchers at Harvard-affiliated MGH and colleagues from Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard showed that these high levels of virus correspond with live, infectious virus and that levels are highest early in the illness in both symptomatic and asymptomatic children.

They found no correlation between the age of the children and the amount of their viral load.