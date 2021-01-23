YOUR HEALTH: Testing earlier for cerebral palsy

For one family, a new test gave their son a chance at living his best life

SALT LAKE CITY — Cerebral palsy is the most common of all childhood disabilities.

The earlier it's diagnosed, the sooner treatments and therapies can begin.

That's the story of Wallie Davis.

In the Davis family, whenever you see Wallie, Ollie won't be too far away.

The two-year-old twins have been through a lot together.

"He was one pound 13 ounces, and he was one pound 15 ounces," said their mother Hillary.

Their dad, Casey, remembers how small they were.

"Roughly the size of a dollar bill."

Born at 26 weeks, Ollie thrived, but not Wallie.

"We start to find out that he's had really serious brain bleeds," Casey Davis remembered.

"His chances for cerebral palsy were really, really high," said Hillary.

Cerebral palsy affects movement and posture and is most often caused by lack of blood flow to the brain at birth.

Earlier detection being utilized

Now, a new breakthrough may help to change the lives of these children forever.

"Though the injury can happen around the time of birth. We often don't know until months or years later," explained Dr. Betsy Ostrander, pediatric neurologist at University of Utah Health.

Dr. Ostrander is spearheading a study to detect cerebral palsy earlier than ever before.

"Their movements tend to be very stiff and contracted, and the babies seem almost uncomfortable," she noted.

Videos are taken of the babies on their due date …

"We watch the video because it's so hard when you're looking at a baby to appreciate these very fine movements."

MRI brain images are taken, combined with the Hammersmith Infant Neurological exam that evaluates 26 different movements.

These tests can reduce the diagnosis from an average of 19-and a half to nine and a half months.

The difference can be life changing.

"If we're not diagnosing kids until three or four, we're losing the ability to harness the brain's natural plasticity to work around those areas of injury and develop new pathways that can help them," said Dr. Ostrander.

For Wallie, an early diagnosis lead to early therapies.

It's giving him the best chance yet to keep up with his brother.

"Even ten years ago he wouldn't have lived past birth," said Casey Davis.

"It's incredible. It's a miracle."

Another breakthrough, this one walking

Researchers have confirmed that adapting splints in combination with the footwear used by disabled children to help cerebral palsy patients walk, can decrease the energy they use by as much as 33%.

Nachi Chockalingam, Professor of Clinical Biomechanics at Staffordshire University, said children with cerebral palsy use more energy to walk.

"Our team has found fine-tuning splints to suit the individual needs of a child can make a huge difference to their overall mobility," he said.

Researchers analyzed the walking pattern of children with cerebral palsy.

Participants were assessed while barefoot and with both tuned and non-tuned splints.

Children wearing the fine-tuned splints showed improvements in several areas including hip and pelvic function and knee extension, while a non-tuned splint potentially showed a decrease in hip function.