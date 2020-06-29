YOUR HEALTH: A pen that detects cancer

Detecting cancer is now a little easier using a new device that's about the size of a pen

WACO, Texas — It's called the "cancer pen" and is used to help diagnose cancerous tumors.

It helped Francis Manzo.

He's an active, former, Houston policeman.

But recently, life stood still when doctors suspected a simple black spot on his neck might be thyroid cancer and suggested surgery.

"He left the decision to us and along with my family, we decided that it was probably the safer route, to go ahead have it removed, that spot removed."

That's what was done.

"His biopsy of the nodule showed an indeterminate biopsy, which then meant that he had to have surgery, to obtain a diagnosis," explained Dr. James Suliburk, endocrine surgery chief at Baylor College.

Manzo says he had few options.

"Had I had the opportunity to have it checked and discovered that it was benign, and not half of my gland removed, I would've been definitely in favor of that."

"And this is where our cancer pen comes into play, said Dr. Suliburk.

"We're hoping that we increase the diagnostic accuracy of these thyroid biopsies that are obtained."

During the operating room, the pen releases a drop of water onto the tissue.

Small molecules migrate into that water, leaving a footprint, which is analyzed by computer.

"During the surgery, we will use the cancer pen, or the MasSpec pen, to sample the cells of the thyroid that we're going to take out as part of their normal clinical treatments," Dr. Suliburk said.

It was first presented at the American Chemical Society Fall 2019 National Meeting & Exposition.

Principal Investigator Livia Eberline, from University of Texas at Austin, said the impetus for the creation of the device was to provide molecular information in the operating room.

Dr. Suliburk said about 20% of patients who undergo a biopsy of the thyroid will have an indeterminate result.

"We want to bring that number down to less than five percent," he added.

The cancer pen is meant to keep patients out of the operating room by diagnosing before cutting.

Researchers say it could be a valuable tool for detecting not only thyroid but several other types of cancer.

Dr. Suliburk says the device is still in the pre-clinical research phase and that puts it about one or two years away from full clinical use.