YOUR HEALTH: Bypass surgery is cutting diabetes risks

How gastric bypass surgery is having an impact on people with Type two Diabetes

CLEVELAND — Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic are studying the impact of bariatric weight loss surgery on people with type two diabetes.

They're finding some positive results that have long-lasting impacts on people's lives.

"I just knew that the path I was going on was not a good one and the outcome was not going to be good," recalled Father George Treff who has been an ordained priest in the Romanian Orthodox Church since 1979.

At his heaviest, Father George weighed 240 pounds and was diagnosed with type two diabetes.

"Even if I was in the gym every day at three hours a day and doing all that I'm supposed to, nothing was changing."

That's when his doctor recommended bariatric surgery.

Cleveland Clinic researcher Dr. Ali Aminian was a co-investigator of the STAMPEDE trial, a randomized trial of 150 patients comparing bariatric surgery with medical therapy for the treatment of type two diabetes.

"We showed that both surgical procedures, gastric bypass, and sleeve gastrectomy were superior in terms of weight loss and diabetes control compare with medical management," said Dr. Aminian, who is with the Clinic's Bariatric and Metabolic Institute.

Father George had gastric bypass and was part of the STAMPEDE study.

He dropped more than 100 pounds and no longer needs insulin.

Father George hit an all-time low weight of 135.

He says his faith and his parishioners are a source of support.

"And they see me at events, and some will say, ah, you lost more weight!"

A Cleveland Clinic study also showed that patients with obesity and advanced fatty liver disease who had bariatric weight loss surgery significantly lowered their risk of liver disease complications and cardiovascular disease compared with patients who did not have surgery.

The accumulation of fat in the liver causes inflammation and damages the organ.

As liver disease progresses, scar tissues form in the liver, preventing the liver from functioning properly.

In addition to complications related to liver disease, fatty liver is strongly linked with diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and heart failure.

Bariatric surgery was associated with a significant reduction in blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes.