YOUR HEALTH: A different way to build a breast

A new way to restore breasts after a mastectomy using the patient's own tissue

WACO, Texas — Women seeking breast reconstruction after mastectomies now have a new option.

It's a technique that uses tummy tissue to rebuild the breast.

For some women, it's proved to make a big difference in their lives.

Loren Lindsey was at home with her family when the first sign of breast cancer appeared.

"I was taking a shower one evening, and I mean I'm only, I was 27 at the time," she explained.

Being a nurse, Loren knew in her heart, what it was.

"Within a week, I was at work on a Friday and read my results on the fax machine."

Women who experience breast cancer often elect to have reconstructive surgery and Loren chose autologous reconstruction over implants.

"We use the skin and the fat, in an area, of that unnecessary part of the abdomen," said Dr. Sebastian Winocour, a Baylor University plastic surgeon,

"Where patients typically want, if they have that tissue, they want to get rid of that tissue."

Doctors say an autologous reconstruction offers better and more natural results.

"And that typically gives a more natural shape and feel to the breast," said Dr. Winocour.

Implants frequently require revisional surgeries within ten to fifteen years.

By using the patient's own tissue, their breasts look more natural and their tummies flatter.

"I can't believe, after two years, this is where I'm at," said Lauren.

"I feel great, look great, and nobody ever knows I have cancer, until I tell them. So, I just feel really good!"

Autologous, or flap, reconstruction, is a technique that uses another site on your body to provide tissue so that you can essentially become your own donor.

This technique can also be done either immediately following a mastectomy or delayed for later down the road.

The surgery is usually projected to last a patient`s entire lifetime, although a touch-up surgery is available.

Though there are several benefits to it, this option does require a longer recovery as there will now be soreness at the donor site as well.