YOUR HEALTH: A safer way to grab blood clots

A medical device designed for quick removal of blood clots in the lungs may have other benefits for patients

PITTSBURGH — Removing a blood clot always has its risks.

That's why doctors are trying to find new ways to make the procedure safer.

One FDA-approved medical device, called the FlowTriever, allows surgeons to thread a catheter into a patient's pulmonary artery to grab the clot.

"It consists of a large bore aspiration catheter, and this forms as you pass across the clot and retrieve them with the clot in it," said Dr. Catalin Toma, the director of Interventional Cardiology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Death as a result of a lung clot is on the rise, particularly among Black individuals and people under 65.

Dr. Toma led a national review of the FlowTriever in a study called FLASH.

Early results show the device was safe in 230 patients tested, with few major side effects, and there was an almost immediate improvement in patients.

"It acts very quickly. It gives you a very quick effect, by taking the clot out you see an immediate benefit on the table in terms of hemodynamic improvement, symptoms improvement, heart rate improvement," she said.

A pulmonary embolism is a blockage or clot in one of the pulmonary arteries leading to the lung that can lead to death in up to one-third of all patients.

It may strike otherwise healthy men and women and in many cases, there is little to no warning.

"This is the first device of its kind, specifically FDA-approved for this goal," said Dr. Toma.

Prior methods of treatment involved thrombolytics, medications that would break up the clots and came with great risks of bleeding into the head or severe bleeding.