YOUR HEALTH: Blasting away the "superbugs"

The new micro tools that allow scientists to pierce bacteria cells and deliver life-saving antibiotics

SAN ANTONIO — It's getting harder to outsmart bacteria.

Each year, nearly three million people suffer from antibiotic-resistant infections.

"They've actually been evolving for close to four billion years," said University of Texas San Antonio microbiologist Karl Klose.

Researchers are using tiny, nano-drills to penetrate the hard exteriors of bacteria molecules.

It allows for the precise delivery of antibiotics aimed at saving lives.

So called "superbugs" are becoming immune to most medications.

"So, the bugs aren't really any different than they've ever been," said Klose.

"But, we've lost the ability to treat the infection."

Scientists say it's because we've used too many antibiotics too often.

"When you flood the human population with antibiotics, what you're going to end up with is bacteria that are resistant to those same antibiotics," said Klose.

Scientists at Rice University are utilizing nano drills.

"Now, we pop holes with the nanomachines and then, the drugs get in through that, and kill the bacteria," explained Jim Tour, a Rice University synthetic organic chemist.

The microscopic molecules are activated by light.

"They're designed such that when we shine a light on them, they will rotate unidirectionally, at three million rotations per second," said Tour.

That rapid rotation basically blows up the bacteria cell.

It's called "blebbing".

"It's very selective and they die by exploding," added Tour.

"You just punch holes in them and the cells... boom!"

Once the cells are open for meds, doctors will even be able to use older antibiotics.

"What it does is allows us to use antibiotics that are already been outdated, that the bacteria thought they already built a defense to," Tour explained.

Companies are now putting money behind the research.

It could mean a fast-track approval process by the Food and Drug Administration.

Tour said if all goes as planned, this process of nano-drilling to kill bacteria could be available in five years.