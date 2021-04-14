YOUR HEALTH: Beware of young, sneezing men

Some people may be more likely to transmit the COVID virus than others

ORLANDO, Fla. — We all know how important it is to stop the spread of COVID-19 but scientists are learning some people may be more likely to transmit the virus than others.

A group of mechanical engineers are adapting their skills in the fight against COVID.

And it starts with sneezes.

"Fluid properties drive how well things turn into aerosols," explained Michael Kinzel, assistant professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Central Florida

In their study, researchers used computer-generated models with intricate geometry to numerically simulate different sneezes.

Their research is helping us better understand who might be a super spreader.

Their findings are focusing on your age and gender.

They found young men are the most likely to spread COVID because of their thin saliva that can linger in the air.

Also, a full set of teeth can actually cause sneezes to go much farther.

"You can think of this in the context of a hose, a garden hose, and if you stick your thumb over it, it leads a spray that goes out much farther than without," said Kinzel.

Congestion can also cause sneezes to increase in velocity.

The study showed that sneezes with a full set of teeth and a stuffed-up nose went 60% farther than other models.

"We're doing this study primarily so that we can engineer this saliva alteration mechanics," said Kareem Ahmed, also a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer.

So the engineers are trying to find a solution.

Candy.

The data suggests that new saliva-thickening candy combined with a face mask could reduce or even eliminate the need for social distancing while we all wait for the vaccine.

They're now looking for a company to make the candy.

The data also suggests that when someone keeps their nose clear by blowing it into a tissue or utilizing a Neti pot, they could significantly reduce the distance their germs travel and spread viruses.