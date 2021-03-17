YOUR HEALTH: At-home kidney dialysis

A newly FDA-approved home system is helping patients do dialysis themselves

LAKE WORTH, Fla — Two thirds of all Americans who face kidney failure are on dialysis.

It's a lifesaving, but time-consuming procedure that removes waste and excess water from the body.

For many, it means repeated trips to a special dialysis center and hours hooked to the dialysis machine.

It's an even greater burden if you live far from a dialysis center.

"I knew that my kidneys were going bad, but I didn't know it got to that point," said dialysis patient Tracey Amadi.

The mother of three lost her husband more than a decade ago, and immediately after, learned she had life-threatening kidney disease.

She needed dialysis to do the work her kidneys could not.

"I never saw a machine. I never knew what to expect," she remembered.

"So, as they were wheeling me into the room to do my first treatment, I just cried like a baby."

In 2013, Tracey's oldest son donated a kidney as part of a transplant chain, and Tracey received a new kidney.

But two years ago, that organ began to fail.

This time, Tracey had a new option.

She is the first in the U.S. to use a new portable home-dialysis system called Tablo.

Patients are trained to use the machine, hooking themselves up through a connection in an arm vein called a fistula.

"The patient will then insert two needles into that fistula to get the blood to the machine so that it can remove excess water and clean the blood," Dr. Sunit Kabaria, nephrologist with New Jersey's Kidney and Hypertension Center.

The Tablo has been used in hospital settings for several years but received FDA approval for home use in March 2020, just as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Tablo Dialysis is an all-in-one device that purifies water and produces dialysate on demand eliminating the need for water treatment infrastructure.

The company that designed it said it is features an easy to use automated software platform and cloud connectivity, reduces staff burden, and improves the patient experience.

"The patients are taught to hook themselves up to the machine," said Dr. Kabaria.

"Technology plays a part in that we can train patients at the center in under a week to use the machine."

Dr. Kabaria said nurses have access to the machine by Wi-Fi to see how the patients are doing in the treatments and the interface on the machine itself actually walks the patient through how to set up the machine.

It is covered by Medicare and most major health insurance companies.

For Tracey, it eliminates several trips a week to the dialysis center.

"I named my machine Tammie. And Tammie with an 'I-E'- not a 'Y'. Without it, I wouldn't be here."